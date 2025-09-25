Gaius Baltar’s Substack

Gaius Baltar’s Substack

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Eric Fuleftists's avatar
Eric Fuleftists
Sep 25, 2025Edited

I like the rant... consider doing more.

The 'evil Russia' example gets even more weird. At the same time the trivialization campaign is being run, now the Eurocrats are insisting that Russia is a threat that will invade all of Europe. But why would that matter, if Russia is really so weak? The wokust-globalist alliance would have us believe that a weak Russia can be defeated with just a little more effort, and if we fail to do that, Europe will be destroyed due to what we can only surmise is Russia's overwhelming military supported by a whiz-bang economy.

I think there's a standard grab-bag of semantic tricks originally formulated by PR gurus such as Edward Bernays, which were subsequently taken up, refined, and expanded by leftists and globalists of all stripes. Over the last 70 years, they've certainly had the patience, cunning, and money to do it. Thus their rather easy 'march through the institutions', which has culminated in every damn organization in the west being turned into a pit of politicized vipers, even your local sewing circle.

There's been no effective opposition, nor even realization that it ought to be opposed. Certainly not from conservatives, an ideologically moribund bloc of morons who've conserved nothing over the last 70 years, not even women's bathrooms. For each semantic trick, my assumption is that there exists a simple effective counter technique that can be used by the masses. It would wake them the hell up, and stomp the wokust-globalists back under the rock from which they slimed. As TomA has stated below, no more whining about each next outrage perpetrated by the enemy. No more laundry lists of complaints, no matter how cleverly described. Any damn conservative can do that, it's the only thing they know. Instead it's long past time to devise effective weapons, and then attack.

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TomA
Sep 25, 2025

May I suggest a topic for your future rant excursions.

Endless diagnosis curing nothing. We have a great many in the dissident community "studying" the problem, but solving nothing. Would it not be preferable to reallocate some of that mental energy into prospective solution options. Think contingency planning as the Overton Window euphemism. Why can't we occasionally debate remedies as an alternative to evermore detailed problem analysis? There will come a day when remedy can no longer be ignored. Why not get a head start now?

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