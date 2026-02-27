Note: This essay is split into two parts because of its length. Part 2 will be published soon.

According to the Gnostic view of the world, our universe is a prison where souls are kept in deliberate distress for the sustainment of demonic entities. This may or may not be true, but the recent release of some of the Epstein files sure makes it sound plausible. We have only been allowed to see the tip of the iceberg though – the torture, rape, murder and cannibalism videos haven’t been released. We must not spook the farm animals.

In other seemingly unrelated news, Trump has been on a foreign policy rampage. He kidnapped a president, sort of stole a country from the EU, became a pirate, and threatened a lot of countries and insulted a lot of people. He also attacked the EU, NATO, and the United Nations and its institutions. Cuba is now under a blockade – and Iran is about to be attacked. He sure has been grumpy of late.

Trump’s relationship with the EU is not good these days and people are talking about a US-EU split, the end of NATO, and the end of the United Nations. All this has left the Trans-Atlantic community in shock. Political analysts and all the experts are also in shock. Everybody is running around in circles like headless chickens on LSD. Are we not entertained? We sure are!

Something weird is going on and weird things are interesting. Let’s discuss the characters in this farce first – and then move on to the plot.

Factions

One good thing has come out of the Epstein files. The theory that we live in a kabuki world – where democracy provides the kabuki – where malicious and depraved elites control us using corrupt political and bureaucratic classes – has been proven once and for all. This was never in doubt and some western leaders have even implied this, including the ill-fated former Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss. She stated directly in an interview that she was getting orders ‘from above’ and wasn’t really running the country. The orders presumably came from the City of London. Perhaps Lizzy wasn’t so bad after all – I haven’t seen her in the Epstein files yet discussing how to cook babies.

The Epstein files also give us a valuable insight into how the elites operate. We now know the following:

The elite, as a coherent entity which seeks to control society through the political and business classes, is real.

The elite actively recruits influential and promising people into its ranks.

The elite has a special network for maintaining coherence.

The elite uses Sabbatean-like methods, including sexual abuse, murder, and general depravity, to create loyalty and unity based on mutual kompromat. Depravity becomes an entrance ticket to the elite.

The elite is comprised of factions which need to be held together, making the network and the kompromat system necessary.

When people with common interests start interacting, the same thing always happens: they will form a coalition and start plotting together. This coalition will invariably consist of factions which must be held together. This applies to virtually any organization from football clubs to trade unions and political parties. The elite has factions just like any other organization which must be held together in a coalition if common goals are to be reached. Epstein’s network had exactly that purpose. It, along with other similar networks, was glue for the global elite – particularly the western elite. But there are limits to the strength of any glue. If enough external force is applied, any object will fracture.

The biggest elite coalition over the last (at least) half century is what I like to call the ‘Trans-Atlantic’ alliance – also known as the ‘Euro-Atlanticists’ – although that term is mainly used for the political class. The power of this alliance was (or is) such that they had an almost absolute control over western societies – and through western influence – over most of the world.

The Trans-Atlantic alliance, like other alliances, is made up of factions. There are probably several factions but it seems clear that there are two main factions forming the core of the alliance. It also seems that there is a third important faction emerging – although its independence is in doubt. Those factions are the following:

The Euro-Neoliberal faction

The Zionist-Neocon faction

The TechBros faction

These factions, particularly the first two, have been united for a long time – partly by application of Epsteinian force, and partly by common goals. They have much in common – but not everything. Let’s take a closer look at these factions.

The Euro-Neoliberal faction

The origin of the Euro faction is, as the name implies, in Europe. It is fundamentally based on old European money assembled by finance and trading (and later industrial) houses/families through the centuries. An important part of this faction is British old money, based on the British Empire – now managed by the City of London. The Euro faction owns the political systems of Europe (most political elites in most countries), and it created the EU structure, which is has filled with narcissistic minions to do its bidding.

There also seems to be a strong and long-lasting relationship between the Euro faction and the Vatican – with the Vatican banking apparatus used as a dark ‘money-movement’ mechanism for the continental elites. The City of London serves the same purpose for the British part of the Euro faction. The Vatican and the City of London seem to be some sort of nexi for the Euro faction – and both are de facto sovereign entities, not subject to outside scrutiny. The Bank for International Settlements, another sovereign entity, makes up the third ‘black box’ nexus. These three structures, along with the control over the entire ‘visible’ European financial system, create an invisible monetary structure where anything can be done in secret – sort of a centuries old financial darknet.

While the origin and main powerbase of the Euro faction is in Europe, it has conquered new lands in the United States over the last century or two. A very large part of the US political system is a loyal part of the Euro faction, and a large part of US oligarchs – from old money to new money – are loyal members. The most important American part of the Euro faction is the US Democratic Party – and all its systems and social engineering functions – including most of the educational system. Democratic administrations, including the Biden Administration, tend to have good relations with the EU – because they are a part of the same faction.

The mentality of the Euro elites themselves – i.e. the ‘system owners’ – is difficult to determine. However, it can possibly be inferred from the mentality of their puppets – both in the EU/US political classes, and their supporters in the general population. Most knowledgeable people are aware of the political goals of the Euro faction. It has a number of think tanks which spell those out rather clearly, including the World Economic Forum. One only needs to read their white papers or listen to them speak at Davos to understand their goals. No conspiracy thinking or speculation is required.

The Euro faction has, particularly for the last few decades, focused very heavily on the narcissistic (neoliberal/feminist) part of the population as their minions and core support group. This part of society is ideal for all kinds of dirty work and can very easily be manipulated and corrupted. They have low self-awareness and can therefore easily be told what to think by providing them with structures that replace independent thinking. They tend to be physical and sexually indiscriminate, which makes them easy to corrupt by physical means. They are self-centered and selfish, which makes them easy to corrupt by monetary means. They have two overriding emotional states, hatred and dishonest sympathy, which makes them easy to manipulate into projects of destruction. They have inflated self-worth and seek power above all else – which provides automatic long-term incentive to seek positions of power. Democracy provides the perfect upward-migration environment for these people – and they are the perfect puppets for tyrannical control and the demolition of their own civilization.

The Zionist-Neocon faction

The Zionist faction has, much like the Euro faction, its origins in Europe. It is based on a long-standing alliance between the European Zionist financiers and European Royal houses and nation states, as well as with the British Empire.

The Zionist faction and the Euro faction have been very heavily integrated by necessity for a very long time – and both access the same ‘dark triangle’ of money manipulation – i.e. the Vatican/City of London/BIS network.

While the Zionist faction is still very strong in Europe, it has been able to develop the United States as its main power base. Various mechanisms have been set up to ensure the control of the faction over the American political system – an important one being AIPAC. An even more important part of consolidating the power over the American system was the development of the neocon ideology. The origin of the neocons is usually attributed to the so-called ‘Straussians’ – a group formed around the ‘philosopher’ Leo Strauss at the University of Chicago. Beginning in 1949, he started assembling disciples who would later infiltrate the Washington system, becoming the core of the neoconservative ‘movement.’ It is likely that Strauss was a Zionist agent sent to develop a foothold on the right in US politics. His success created a Zionist neocon drone army among the American right. This has led to the Zionist takeover of the Republican Party – much the same way the Euro faction took over the Democratic Party. American Zionism now reaches far beyond its Jewish core.

As to the mentality and recruitment of puppets – the Zionists have a somewhat different focus than the Euro faction. While the Euro faction primarily focuses on narcissists and tries to develop their personality to its advantage, the Zionists tend to focus generally on self-centered and arrogant people – who can be further developed using ‘exceptionalism’ to boost their arrogance and point it in the right direction. This works particularly well in America where arrogance is among the most abundant of natural resources.

The neat thing about this recruitment focus is that you can leverage almost any type of ‘external pride’ (proud to be American/Israeli/European/white/black/etc) to puppetize the population – including ‘American pride’ which is available in abundance. It also plugs into religious pride (I’m among the chosen and therefore special) – also abundant in the United States. Both types of pride have, apparently, been systematically encouraged for a long time in the United States, leaving a large part of the population open to exceptionalist manipulation. America is a prideful nation – and pride is a deadly sin (and goes before the fall as well).

The focus of the Zionist faction is thus mainly on the ‘individualistic right’ – whose members are not ‘tribally focused’ – but rather oriented toward themselves. The personality profile of the standard neocon is a mixture of an individualistic and arrogant/exceptionalist world view, and selective thinking (ignorance) to feed it. This exploitation of arrogance using exceptionalism makes the Zionist puppets somewhat similar to narcissists, although there are significant differences.

The TechBros faction

The third faction is the ‘TechBros’ – which consist of a good part of information technology ventures in the United States – particularly the more recent ones. The faction is partly centered on the ‘Paypal Mafia’ with Peter Thiel, a suspected human-form robot, informally serving as its Führer and ideological guru – along with Elon Musk. Members of this faction fantasize about a technocratic future which is somewhat like a Peter F. Hamilton novel – with societies ruled by benevolent AIs, transhumanism which ‘serves’ the people, and with FTL spaceships cruising around the galaxy discovering all kinds of cool things. Their future tyranny is kinder and gentler than the future tyranny of the Trans-Atlantic alliance.

The TechBros faction seemed to be the dark horse of elite circles for a while, with Elon Musk teaming up with Trump to clear out the corruption and thievery in the Washington system using DOGE. There was talk of patriotism and ‘America First’ but whether that’s still on the agenda is hard to say. The Zionist faction has been making big moves in the tech business in recent years, focusing on AI, surveillance and control, and ‘content creation’ companies among others. The future independence (if there ever was one) of the TechBros faction is in doubt – as well as its future existence. They are still worth keeping an eye on though.

Selecting the puppets

The way the Trans-Atlantic factions choose their puppets is interesting. It may tell us something about what kind of people they are – or it may simply be a matter of convenience. Let’s take a closer look.

Political views are to a significant degree determined by innate factors, i.e. by our personality, or more specifically how our brains are ‘set up.’ They are therefore very persistent while at the same time receptive to manipulation – particularly manipulation which focuses on exaggerating our tendencies. They can be emotionally charged up, and can be exaggerated and moved toward specific goals using simple methods. Innate tendency for political views is therefore an ideal route for brainwashing. One only has to pick the people who are the easiest to brainwash and point them in a direction they are inclined to go anyway.

When looking at how personality influences political views, there are two very important variables which tend to determine how we see the world – politically and otherwise. These two variables are usually spliced together by ‘the experts’ – resulting in total lack of understanding of the difference between political right and left.

The first one can be called ‘personal vs collective sovereignty’ or something like that. In short, some people believe that power, or sovereignty, should remain with the individual – as well as responsibility. Others believe that sovereignty (and often responsibility) should be collective – and remain with the community or the state. Simply put, people on the right tend to believe in individual sovereignty while people on the left tend to believe in collective sovereignty. This is one of the biggest differences between people on the left and the right.

The other variable can be called ‘I vs the tribe’ or ‘I vs the nation/race/class/community etc.’ That one describes self-perception. Do you see yourself as an individual separate from your group or as a part of that group? This determines the importance placed on the group – including whether you are willing to make sacrifices for the group or not. This variable cuts across the left-right divide. Neoliberals/narcissists on the left and people on the right who have ‘exceptionalist’ tendencies tend to be on the ‘I’ side – while classical (non-woke) socialists and classical (non-neocon) conservatives tend to be on the tribe side. The people on the tribe side want sovereignty for their group/nation, while the people on the ‘I’ side are either against it or they don’t care. This results in four somewhat distinct political groups:

Classical conservatives: Individual and nation must be sovereign.

Classical socialists: The nation/group/class must be sovereign, not necessarily individuals.

Neoconservatives: The individual must be sovereign, not necessarily nation.

Neoliberals: Only people like me must be sovereign, the nation and other individuals absolutely not (because then I can’t control them).

The Trans-Atlantic alliance has focused on the individualistic groups as their puppets. The Euro faction has focused on the left neoliberals/narcissists while the Zionist faction has focused on the right neocons/exceptionalists. On the left they pander to narcissistic megalomania and entitlement, while on the right they pander to arrogance and the exceptionalist mindset. Both can be developed to significant extremes – as we have seen. This has been extremely successful and these groups have been empowered to seize almost total control of western civilization, turning it into a dystopia of selfishness and materialism – indifferent or hostile to any form of ‘group’ – including nation, race, class, and even family.

We can see this very well in Ukraine – where the neoliberals work in perfect harmony with the exceptionalists. There is a pride parade where the neoliberals show off their virtue – and as soon as the streets have been hosed down, it is followed by a torchlight march where the exceptionalists show their resolve. This example is fairly extreme – but the entire West more or less operates like this.

All this has resulted in an elite-enforced alliance between neoliberals and neocons based on ‘individuality’ and, frankly, self-centeredness. This has also resulted in a budding counter-alliance between classical conservatives and classical socialists – as anybody who watches geopolitical interviews online has noticed. Politically, the BRICS, a response to the situation, is a classical conservative/socialist sovereigntist alliance while the West is an individualist anti-sovereigntist alliance between the individualistic left and right.

It is extremely convenient to have control of both right and left – and it explains why the two factions have been working together. Together they control all the individualists on both sides of politics. This also means that total control is based on the Euro and Zionist factions working together.

The Culture Club

Before going further, let’s talk about Epstein’s network. What Epstein was running was more than a network, and it wasn’t really Epstein’s – although I will refer to it as such. Epstein was just a temporary overseer – a marketing manager of sorts. He was (or is) an intelligent narcissistic-sociopathic sadist with good social skills – a typical amoral backroom fixer. There have been others like him before and there will be others like him in the future – because the ‘network’ is still operating and will continue to operate.

People have been wondering why Epstein and his associates and disciples were so open in their communications – both in what they were talking about and in using regular email. A part of the reason is probably a perception of invulnerability because the faction behind Epstein controls more or less everything in the United States – including the law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the politicians, and the media. The other reason for the openness is that the objectives of Epstein’s network demand openness to a certain degree.

A major aspect of Epstein’s network is to serve as a recruitment device and a process for normalization of ‘certain activities and attitudes.’ This means that it must be open to a degree. While needing certain secrecy for its ‘core activities,’ it requires proselytization to serve its function. You can’t normalize things in secret to the extent required.

To be more specific, Epstein’s network had three main objectives. The first one was to serve as a control and recruitment device for the political, business, entertainment, and intellectual elites. The second one was to serve as glue – binding the Euro and Zionist factions together. This was, essentially, done by exerting Zionist faction control over the Euro faction. The network was obviously Zionist in origin and character – as we shall see. The third objective or purpose was to serve as a ‘cultural core’ for both the elites and western societies in general. It is a recipe book for how things should be.

We have been wondering where the ‘New Western Culture’ comes from. Whether it comes from Epstein’s ‘core culture’ partly or wholly is unclear – but let’s describe the core of Epstein’s network and you can draw your own conclusions.

The system

As for its structure, the system behind Epstein’s network is set up much like Dante’s nine circles of hell. The outer circles, which people are recruited into, are mildly wicked. Mild wickedness is interesting to many people – and on top of that – entering the first circle makes one special.

Now, which types of people want to be recruited into a system like that? I’m sure this is a total coincidence – but those are exactly the people who see themselves as special and exceptional – which just happens to be the people the Euro and the Zionist factions have focused on. The narcissists already see themselves as special and want that confirmed by someone; and the exceptionalists yearn to be special and want someone to bring that about. Now they can conveniently join a system which does exactly that for them.

Much like in Dante’s system, the outer (recruitment) circles of Epstein’s system are based on seemingly minor things – mostly physical vices and greed – as well as pride. As people are filtered and developed, and the activities are normalized, they can proceed inward toward the center. At the center there appears to be absolute wickedness; with human sacrifice, cannibalism, ritual torture, rape and murder.

It is actually spooky how well Dante’s system describes the system being used by Epstein – including the ‘core culture.’ I wonder why.

You will not find many good people associated with a system like this. It functions as a filter, attracting ‘scumbags and fuckwits’ – and the best anyone associated with Epstein can hope for is to be considered the latter.

An interesting question is where the outermost circles of Epstein’s system – where people come into contact with the system – actually are. Is the outermost circle where Epstein or some of his associates makes contact with a promising acolyte, or is it further away? Is it perhaps where a six year old child gets its first trans lesson?

The Core

One of the main characteristics of the system is the focus on youth – and children in particular. The innermost people in the system seem to be obsessed with the corruption and destruction of youth and innocence. Roughly speaking there are two types of people who are interested in that. The first type is compulsive sociopathic and psychopathic pedophiles. Those people are attracted to the Epstein system like flies to dung and there are many of them among the elites. The other type is the people who have a conscience but can be ‘normalized’ into these activities. Those are usually people with a strong physical orientation and strong physical needs. Narcissists and people with some sociopathic tendencies are often like that. They are physically oriented, lack inhibitions, are indiscriminate, and can rationalize their own feelings and needs. There are a lot of people who fit that bill, unfortunately.

The best way to normalize behavior, which would generally be seen as psychopathic, is to create a system where the behavior is both normal and permitted. If the behavior is not only permitted, but encouraged – even better. The Epstein system seems to have a core moral structure which does that. We can even describe this structure as a specific culture which runs parallel to (or above) the ‘regular’ culture of society. It seems clear that the goal is to extend this culture as far and wide as possible.

The core of the Epstein system, and the culture it breeds, appears to be ‘inverse morality.’ Inversion systems always target ‘sanctity’ of some kind or sanctity in general. Sanctity refers to anything seen by society as sacred or holy – something which cannot be violated. Examples would be objects such as a cross or a pentagram turned upside-down to signify evil. Great many things have sanctity in most societies. This includes children, who are seen as inviolable; human life, freedom, dignity, the institution of marriage, the family, the home, churches and temples, certain customs, national heroes and religious figures; beauty in all its forms, such as in architecture, art and such; and so on.

There are two main motivations for inversion. One is narcissistic deconstruction, often associated with neoliberal politics. The motivation behind it is simply to destroy the old so the new can be controlled. Every old or traditional system or structure, physical or otherwise, may signify power to a narcissist – power he doesn’t have. It must therefore be destroyed to make way for new structures controlled by the narcissists. This is the motivation for the extreme neoliberal/modernistic urge to demolish everything in western societies – from buildings to moral structures.

The other motivation for inversion is religious. In that case it signifies a direct challenge to God from people who see themselves as representing ‘the other side.’ The other side can be Satan, Baal/Moloch, or some other entity. In that case the sanctity violations involve objects or people whose destruction or suffering may hurt God. A child is innocent and therefore close to God – and its torture becomes torture of God himself. These violations can extend to anything God may approve of – which basically includes anything with sanctity. The base motivation of the followers of such systems is to attain ‘freedom’ to express their urges and depravities. The ‘other side’ thus signifies freedom for them – freedom from God’s rules and morality. As a result, figures such as Satan can be seen as heroic freedom fighters – bringing light to the world. The followers also become freedom fighters – at war with an oppressive God who seeks to put brakes on their depravities.

The Epstein system appears to have religious inversion at its core. There are temples, symbols, and ritual acts – which may include human sacrifice. The template for the system is very likely Sabbateanism – which was the ‘religion’ of choice for at least a part of the Zionist elites in Europe back in the day. We can’t be sure of this, but the similarity is too great to ignore – and the people behind both are obviously Zionists.

Sabbateanism is a 17th century inversion religion where the profane is a virtue. It preaches ‘salvation through sin’ or ‘deliverance through depravity.’ It focuses on sanctity violations and reverse-morality in general. It is almost certainly focused on a particular other-side figure – either some version of Satan, or Baal.

Anyway, whatever the core of this system may be, satanic or otherwise, it is clearly based on inversion of some kind. The most depressing aspect of the whole issue is that the Epstein system more or less mirrors western societies. It’s like a small culture inside a wider culture – more extreme, but similar.

Direction of control

While it seems clear that Epstein’s network is controlled by the Zionist faction, a large number of people associated with it are from the Euro faction. EU political figures and Democratic Party people are compromised large-scale. It is difficult to draw any other conclusion than the glue for the Trans-Atlantic alliance was provided from the Zionist faction side.

Since the Epstein network was not just a recruitment mechanism, but a control system, this would automatically have led to ever more control of the Zionist faction over the Euro faction – at least over the puppet class. This made sense since the Zionist faction system is much better organized than anything the Euro faction could have come up with.

This has apparently not been a problem in the past. The Euro faction narcissists like what the Zionist faction is selling. Sanctity violations and demolition of their societies is something they would have done anyway. Sexual depravity is what they would have engaged in anyway. In many ways this was a marriage made in Heaven – or some other place more likely.

Despite all this compatibility between the factions, there are signs that things have gone wrong – and that the relationship between the Euro and Zionist factions has come under major stress.

This will be discussed in part 2.

