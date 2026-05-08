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Eric Fuleftists's avatar
Eric Fuleftists
5dEdited

Thanks for the thought-provoking article. It presents an extremely interesting hypothesis on who's instigating world events. I have some impressions of the hypothesis itself, not necessarily a critique...

The hypothesis' framework is that the two factions are solely materialistic. They want to rule the world, because they are motivated by worldly hate of everyone but themselves, and worldly love of its wealth, resources, and power thereof. But such materialistic motivations must deliberately refuse to recognize any spiritual forces and spiritual motivations. They are treated as fictions, and thus not part of the globalist equation.

For example, the morality that has infected the masses today, even Christianity, is purely materialistic. It loosely says that you should not harm anyone else, but whatever you do besides that is perfectly ok. This formulation has no room for traditional morality such as the seven deadly sins of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. Hey, all those are now ok, go ahead and revel in them, as long as you don't affect anyone else (therefore such things as fat-shaming are strictly immoral, and 'hate-speech' is believed to be an incontrovertible sin).

So here's an alternative hypothesis:

The faction or factions attempting to rule the world are motivated by spiritual forces, including spiritual entities who are able to infiltrate this world's material dimensions, and thereby set up the globalist forces we peons are allowed to see. The motivations of spiritual beings are beyond our understanding, although humanity has been given some hints by various religious documents generated throughout history, especially the Bible. Only the results of such motivations are easily recognized - power, control, hatred of humanity in general, versus another side that ostensibly loves humanity, with their "love" being undefinable and beyond human abilities to grasp other than fleeting impressions here on earth.

If my hypothesis is viable, then I predict that soon we'll be seeing the advent of governments around the world proclaiming aliens to be real and already interacting with humanity. There will be an enormous effort to subsume all world religions under the umbrella of "space brothers", and thereafter all such religions will be forcibly put down to be supplanted by the new, very materialistic world belief system. Of course, demons from other more hellish dimensions are easily misinterpreted as aliens, so this new religion fits right in with their spiritual plans.

Is my hypothesis outré? Is Satan really living in a chateau in the south of France? Enquiring minds want to know. Stay tuned, the answers may or may not be coming to a theater near you.

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The Complex Now's avatar
The Complex Now
5d

This excellent analysis resonates deeply with what I observe even within large corporate structures. We are witnessing a fractal breakdown of leadership selection: managers and officers are no longer chosen for their ability to optimize the systemic flow, but for their alignment with localized extraction goals.

​When the objective function of the elite shifts from maintaining the integrity of the whole to securing the interests of a sub-group, the selection process naturally favors 'blackmailable' or compliant nodes over competent ones. It is a transition from an Abundance Engine—where leadership creates value—to a Scarcity Software, where leadership simply manages the liquidation of existing social and professional capital. We aren't just facing a moral crisis; we are facing a mechanical failure of systemic governance.

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