Many ‘models’ have been developed to describe and explain our elites. What is their nature? What do they want? How are they organized? Are they unified or are there factions? How powerful are they?

These models are based on various methods and assumptions which include looking at purported goals, interests, locations, politics, history, and so on and so forth. My method is different. I prefer to extrapolate from variables involving personality.

Research has shown that ‘trained’ observers can predict people’s political views by looking at their faces. The success rate is up to 70% - and this is only by looking at pictures of faces. This could be improved on by looking at the entire body if you know what you are looking for. Imagine what a near-future AI could do if it had access to a decent camera feed from some public place. There is a reactionary approaching the exit! Send in the killer robots!

Political views are based on personality – and personality is strongly correlated with physical attributes. Different people, mentally and physically, have different views and different goals. They pick political parties based on their personalities; and the way they want the world to be is based on their personalities. Our elites are no different from the rest of us in that respect.

This doesn’t mean we are total slaves to our genes – but we are strongly influenced.

As discussed in part 1, I have postulated that there are two main elite factions – i.e. the Euro-Neoliberal faction and the Zionist-Neocon faction. The people in them have much in common:

Both are individualistic – i.e. they place more importance on themselves than the tribe they belong to. The Zionist-Neocons perceive the tribe or nation as a real phenomenon – but unimportant. They are willing to destroy it for cheap imported labor if necessary. For them the masses are best used as rentier slaves, or just plain regular slaves. The Euro-Neoliberals, on the other hand, don’t even perceive their tribe as a real phenomenon. For them the masses are a threat and annoyance which must be neutralized through micromanagement and oppression.

Both see collectivists – or the ‘tribe above the individual’ people – as enemies. Traditional socialists and traditional conservatives must be contained and preferably persecuted. Their political parties must be infiltrated and subverted – and banned if necessary. The working classes, both with blue and white collars, must not have any representatives in parliament or in society in general. Slaves don’t need representatives.

Both believe they should rule – not just other people but the world. Both believe they have the ability and the vision, and both are superior to the masses. The Zionist-Neocons primarily believe in (their own) superiority through reason while the Euro-Neoliberals primarily believe in superiority through virtue.

They are united by individualism and lust for power. Together they are rich and powerful – but apart they will be weak. They might lose control and get overrun by the collectivist hordes. Their relationship is a marriage of convenience rather than affection. In fact, they loathe each other – but they can’t get a divorce without losing their inheritance – which is world domination of course. To understand their mutual loathing, let’s take a look at what sets them apart.

A short comparison

The bastions of the Euro-Neoliberal elites are the EU political class and the US Democrat establishment. Now, let’s imagine we are that future AI mentioned above – tasked with determining political views (and personality) through observation. What do we see when we look at the neoliberal elites in the EU and the Democratic Party? Is there a pattern to be discovered? There is indeed a pattern – and you have probably already spotted it.

The EU political elites, including the prime ministers and presidents and the Brussels bureaucrats, have particular characteristics an AI would spot immediately. A significant part of them deviates from the optimal or prototypical masculine and feminine.

The men, with few exceptions, are effeminate. Group photos of male European leaders look like snapshots of friends on their way to see a Broadway musical. In some group pictures there is not a single heterosexual male to be seen. The few prototypically masculine leaders there are, including Robert Fico and ‘the late’ Victor Orbán, are not a part of the Neoliberal in-group and are not invited to any Broadway musicals.

Many EU women are not prototypically feminine – to put it mildly. They either look like unattractive men – like the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Fredriksen – or cold-faced gargoyles like Kaja Kallas and Maia Sandu. The few that are actually feminine, such as Giorgia Meloni, look out of place. Meloni always looks like a freaked-out hostage whenever she is seen in public with her masculine EU sisters and effeminate brethren.

The Biden Administration, a Euro-Neoliberal administration, was not as extreme as the EU crowd in its deviation from the prototypical masculine and feminine. However, no one can accuse Blinken, Sullivan and Buttigieg of masculinity – that’s for sure.

The biggest reason for the 70% success rate in determining political views from faces is this deviation from the masculine and the feminine. It’s very easy to spot, even in a picture of a face. Just place everybody with these characteristics in the neoliberal group, and you will have great predictive success!

This pattern is extremely obvious. The Euro-Neoliberal group is spectacularly distinctive, and many people outside the Euro-Neoliberal Groupthink Gulag have noticed it. You can bet that every single Zionist-Neocon elite has.

The modern world, particularly the western world, has a lot of serious ‘issues’ which are spreading like wildfire. Among those are emotional problems such as anxiety and general emotional control issues; brain ‘calibration’ and control problems such as ADHD and hypomania; identity problems including body issues; and of course narcissism. These problems are intercorrelated.

There is no way to put what follows delicately: people with the characteristics above, in other words neoliberals, are massively afflicted by these issues. It’s not clear how much these issues correlate with neoliberalism – but the relationship is massively strong. The neoliberal part of society is not just narcissistic – but seriously cognitively and emotionally deficient on top of that. This group, all the way from the lowliest of supporters up to the political elites – and probably many of the financial elites above them, is completely delusional – not to mention incompetent. The Euro-Neoliberal faction is a clown show.

Now, let’s take a look at the Zionist-Neocon faction. Let’s start by taking a sample of the premier examples of this faction at the moment. Think of the current version of President Trump and people surrounding him, such as Pete Hegseth, Paula White, Mark Levin and Stephen Miller. Also think of the people running Israel, including Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Netanyahu of course. What pattern do you see there?

These people, as well as the Zionist-Neocon faction in general, have the investment banker syndrome: if you are not a sociopath at the beginning of your career, you will soon learn to be one.

I’m not saying that all Zionist-Neocons are sociopaths, although many are. However, sociopathy can be simulated and normalized through arrogance and exceptionalism. If arrogance is cultivated properly and turned into exceptionalism – religious, class-based, national, racial, and so on –

then conscience can become selective. As an exceptionalist you will have no sympathy for the people you despise. Everyone you despise will become a subhuman, including Palestinians, Iranians, Russians, and so on. Even former MAGA people are now stupid subhumans apparently – including Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson. This is disturbingly similar to how neoliberals/narcissists function, although the mechanism behind the hatred is different.

Arrogance and the resulting exceptionalism are the main characteristics of the Zionist-Neocon elites. They are dangerous people who are capable of hating just about anyone, including their own people. They can be manipulated into extreme exceptionalist ideologies as needed, including Nazism, Zionism, and extreme religious fundamentalism – such as Takfirism/ISIS. No wonder these groups work so well together!

Now, compare these two groups – these two very obvious factions. Do you think they like each other?

Marriage problems

There are some things we know for sure about these two factions:

They are very real. We know that they are real because they are right in front of our eyes. They are completely obvious and very distinctive.

We know that the political parties operated by these factions work for the elites. We know this because they tell us that they do. ‘Populists’ – a code word for socialists and conservatives who have ideas about working for the people – are the despised enemy. The opposite of populism is elitism – which they obviously follow.

They work together. We know this because it’s obvious. There is a Uniparty in the United States, and a de facto Uniparty in Europe. Threats from socialists and conservatives are systematically dealt with – both in the US and in Europe.

We know that they are forced to work together. If they don’t work together, they will fight each other (like in Minneapolis) – and lose everything. There is no alternative to cooperation – at least until the ‘end days’ when total control has been achieved.

We know that they despise each other because of their own words and behavior. Both factions are impossible not to despise – by people in general and by the opposing faction. Their different natures make them like fire and water.

Much has been talked about a possible rift between these factions in recent months – although the rift is usually characterized as a rift between the United States and the European Union. There have been many theories on this rift – including whether it’s real or not. One theory postulates that this is just a bluff and there is no rift. Another one postulates that Trump is a superhero taking on the globalists – and so on and so forth. Considering what is going on now with the Zionist-Neocon war against Iran and the deteriorating relationship between the US and the EU, it seems that the rift is real.

It may very well be real, but that doesn’t mean it’s deep or permanent. What is most likely happening here is that the mutual hatred has become so toxic that it has escaped containment. It is now out in the open for all to see. Perhaps the loss of the glue provided by the Epstein network contributed to that. The all-important question is whether it will result in a real rift, a real divorce – or whether the factions will be satisfied with screaming and throwing things at each other.

A real divorce would have very significant consequences. The recent increase in loathing has mainly come from the Zionist-Neocon faction – which is ascendant at the moment. A real divorce would most likely be initiated by them – and for that to be successful they would have to assume total control over the United States. They would have to treat the EU as unwilling vassal – as opposed to the willing vassal it always was.

This is not an impossible scenario, although it seems unlikely at the moment. Neutralizing the neoliberal establishment and its supporters within the United States would require much more than some Israeli-trained ICE goons beating on lunatic narcissists in Minneapolis. It would require a police state, and a possible civil war. Perhaps a ‘Technate’ would solve that problem for them – who knows.

So, what caused this rift to begin with? What caused this outburst of vitriol, initially from the Zionist-Neocon side? Let’s take a closer look.

The price of failure

The rift between the factions started soon after Donald Trump became president for the second time. However, it must be said that there wasn’t much love between Trump and the Euro-Neoliberal faction to begin with. They targeted him during his first term with the RussiaGate operation and there was plenty of mutual loathing to go around. This didn’t cause a rift at the time, and the Zionist-Neocon brigade around him didn’t turn on the Euro-Neoliberal faction. There were some disturbances in the force, but nothing serious. This all changed early in Trump’s second term. The rift started becoming visible and escalated rather fast. It has certain interesting characteristics:

Firstly, the rift is much ‘wider’ in nature than just Trump hating on the EU. The entire Zionist-Neocon establishment seems to despise the EU-Neoliberal faction now – and is not hesitant to express it. This loathing is not just directed at the EU, but at anything and everything associated with the EU-Neoliberal faction. This includes all institutions which lean EU-Neoliberal, including the EU itself, the United Nations and its institutions, and NATO.

Secondly, it includes absolute Zionist-Neocon loathing of EU-Neoliberal social engineering operations and constructs. This includes DEI, the trans movement, and wokeness in general. Previously, these operations were tolerated and even encouraged by the Zionist-Neocon faction. Now they are considered to be a sign of weakness and stupidity. That assessment is hard to disagree with.

There is a likely explanation for this Zionist-Neocon anger. It involves failure – something the arrogant Zionist-Neocons do not tolerate.

Over the last couple of decades the Euro-Neoliberal faction has carried out several sweeping projects designed to consolidate elite power and to reformat society for better slave control. These projects were not only aimed at the West, but at the entire world – and they were absolutely critical for achieving elite goals. These projects were the following:

Medical control of the world, particularly the COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and vaccination efforts.

The war in Ukraine against Russia – which has been ongoing since 2014.

The regulatory takeover of the world using the carbon ‘threat.’

These three projects were mainly planned and executed by the brain trust of the Euro-Neoliberal faction – although the Zionist-Neocon faction wholeheartedly supported and participated in them. The Euro-Neoliberals used a number of institutions under their control to plan and execute these projects. Of critical importance were the following institutions:

WHO and the UN system

The entire United Nations system, perhaps apart from the Security Council, is mostly under the control of the Euro-Neoliberal faction – and is used internationally to further its goals. Almost every single person holding any significant office in the UN system, from António Guterres on down, is a neoliberal puppet. Their control is such that they even managed to place Annalena Baerbock, the former German minister for foreign affairs, in the position of the president of the United Nations General Assembly. Baerbock is a neoliberal puppet and the second most mentally retarded person on the Eurasian continent – after Kaja Kallas.

The main power apparatus used during the COVID Operation was the World Health Organization. Its role was to be an enforcement/coordination apparatus to push through the social changes planned as a ‘response’ to the pandemic and future pandemics. The enforcement was carried out by other elite-controlled structures, including the EU, the US Government, and other governments under elite control.

The WHO COVID project was seen as a long-term project with several follow-ups. Apart from more laboratory viruses, the most important follow-up was the 2025 WHO Pandemic Agreement. That one was a Trojan horse attempt to get the countries of the world to hand over a part of their sovereignty to the neoliberal UN structures. If you don’t believe that, search for it online and add ‘sovereignty’ to the search. The amount of ‘fact-checking’ disinformation you’ll get is such that there can be no doubt that something nefarious was going on.

The European Union apparatus

The EU is a key Euro-Neoliberal faction structure intended for the subjugation of nation states in Europe and the soft genocide of their people. It had many other purposes, including its use as a tool against Russia. The main purpose, however, was to design the regulatory framework which would be used globally. The EU was supposed to be a regulatory superpower which would expand its oppressive and deranged regulatory framework over the entire planet with the help of the United States. It would be the creator of the global regulatory gulag seen by the elites as necessary for the proper management of the world.

NATO

NATO is the ‘hard power’ structure of the elites. It has basically developed into a sister organization of the EU and is controlled by the Euro-Neoliberal faction. NATO deals in aggressive hard power while the EU deals in passive-aggressive soft power. NATO’s main purpose was always the ‘containment’ and eventual destruction of Russia and the theft of her resources.

These three structures were, for the most part, responsible for planning and executing the three giant Euro-Neoliberal projects. The UN structures handled the COVID project and associated projects; NATO handled the Ukraine-Russia project; and the EU handled the global regulatory gulag project.

While many people in the West, particularly in Europe, still believe in the Euro-Neoliberal cause and think these projects are going well, reality is somewhat different. They actually all failed catastrophically and have brought the West – and the elite alliance – to a state of crisis. Let’s take a closer look at the nature of these failures.

The economic failure

The social engineering aspect of the COVID project demanded a significant shut-down of western societies and their economies. The planners knew this would cause economic problems and spiraling debt – but they didn’t see it as a problem. Increased debt is good for the elite financiers and the Ukraine project would solve the ‘collateral problems’ of the western financial system when Russia’s wealth could be looted after its subjugation. Debt expansion would continue and debt slaves would become more numerous and more in debt than before.

This optimistic plan didn’t work. Instead of the ‘investment’ into the COVID project being paid back through the Ukraine project, the Ukraine project added debt and economic destruction upon the debt and economic destruction caused by the COVID project. The debt spiral and money printing that started with the COVID project continued on an exponential trajectory. Western economies are collapsing, also exponentially, and the costs of the Ukraine project are so extreme that they must be hidden to prevent the farm animals from getting spooked.

We have been told that the Ukraine war has cost hundreds of billions – but those are lies. The real cost is probably in the trillions (on top of the COVID costs) – and it is very likely hidden in ‘black debt’ with shaky collateral that lurks inside the western financial system. There is an earthquake going on behind the scenes, and there is no Russian collateral in sight to prop up the debt. Without this collateral, things will spiral out of control – and the EU puppets must therefore persist with the war. The war itself has therefore become debt collateral for the West, particularly for Europe. If the war stops, this collateral will disappear, and the losses will be ‘realized.’

The regulatory failure

The most important project of the EU was the construction of a global regulatory system based on carbon emissions and associated virtue signaling. The plan was to extend this system over the entire planet. The purpose of the system was twofold:

It was to be a control system which would give the elite alliance regulatory control over non-western economies and resources and allow it to tax them – a Carbon Gulag of sorts.

It was to be a monetary system based on a new currency (carbon credits) and a new class of bonds (carbon bonds).

This monetary system would be enforced by the regulatory system underpinning it – and western power. The purpose of the system is identical to the reserve dollar – to be an extractive mechanism for looting the non-western world, and a control mechanism – rolled into one. Money would flow into elite (particularly EU) coffers from anyone who dared produce something or allow their people to travel using other methods than horse or donkey. It is even possible that the Euro-Neoliberal faction saw this as a replacement for the reserve dollar at some point – which would have made the Zionist-Neocon faction uneasy.

The EU had pushed this pretty far and had even started handing out fines to non-western companies for breaching the EU framework in their own countries.

This hasn’t gone so well. To make this work the EU needed to set this system up within its borders because a product needs to be mostly developed before it can be exported. The result was the economic collapse of the EU – generously helped along by the COVID and Ukraine economic crises. Instead of becoming a product demonstration, the EU economy became a warning for the rest of the world – and a laughing stock.

The geopolitical failure

The failure of the three projects, and the three economic shocks piling on top of each other, had significant geopolitical consequences. The EU/UN/NATO structures tasked with the projects were extremely valuable to the elites. They had plans for those structures – particularly regarding the expansion of western elite power globally. The world was to be conquered by these structures – by the soft power of the UN/EU and the hard power of NATO. The glorious successes of the Carbon Gulag, COVID and Ukraine projects would make them stronger and more influential globally.

That didn’t happen. What happened instead was the exact opposite. The majority of the western population still sees these structures as blameless and just, and they still revel in their carbon taxes, their ‘long COVID’ symptoms, and the killing on the Ukrainian battlefields. Outside the West, where these structures need credibility, the situation is very different.

There are several reasons these structures have lost credibility but the main reason is that they have been unmasked. The ‘outside world’ has figured out what they are.

Exacerbating this, the extreme maliciousness, incompetence, and utter lunacy of everyone involved in these projects is now out in the open as well. The problems NATO has in Ukraine and the abject stupidity of its talking heads, the failure of the WHO in pushing through its pandemic agreement, and the failure of the EU in instituting its Carbon Gulag – are visible to all. The UN and its institutions have devolved into a farce that no one trusts or respects – leaving the entire UN structure rotting. The narcissistic behavior of EU leaders and functionaries has to a significant degree resulted in the EU being shunned internationally. No one wants to breathe the same air as these people. No one really likes obsessive, stupid, and narcissistic lunatics – except the populations of the West of course.

As a result of these failures, all these structures are now radioactive, and therefore useless – except for suicide missions.

To make things even worse, the three projects didn’t just fail. They pushed the non-western world together, resulting in the BRICS alliance and ongoing attempts to get rid of the dollar. The failure is ongoing and getting worse – seemingly without end. The Euro-Neoliberal projects, instead of projecting power inside and outside the West, have brought the West to its knees.

It is an extraordinary ‘coincidence’ that Donald Trump, and his Zionist-Neocon handlers, are now systematically targeting these failed institutions. Trump has left the WHO, is threatening to withdraw from NATO, has outright targeted the UN on many fronts, and he utterly despises the EU. And why not? Nobody likes losers – and certainly not Trump and his Zionist-Neocon friends.

Back to the basics

While all this was going on, the Zionist-Neocons watched this slow-moving train wreck with mounting frustration. Frustration soon turned into anger, and then into loathing. Everything the EU-Neoliberals touched had turned into fool’s gold or worse. Then they decided to put the hammer down.

The first order of business was to scold the EU-Neoliberals for their idiocy and make some threats to make sure they knew who was boss. Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO, demolish the UN, invade Greenland, and God knows what else. The EU elites are not known for understanding subtle messages and the Zionist-Neocons felt that they needed to be spanked really hard for the message to sink in.

Parallel to that the Zionist-Neocons published a new defense/security strategy to assert the role of America as the center of the Elite Universe. The EU, which had grown too ambitious with its carbon money scheme which threatened the dollar, was subsequently redefined – as Zionist-America’s bitch. Its focus should be on Russia while America attended to more urgent matters.

The next step was to pivot from the Euro-Neoliberal soft power to Zionist-Neocon American hard power. The soft approach had not worked and now it was time to take out the knives and start stabbing people. All the good old Zionist-Neocon plans to conquer and loot Iran and China were dusted off and put into action.

At home in America, the Zionist-Neocons also made an amazing discovery. They realized that you cannot fight wars and commit national suicide at the same time. They therefore started targeting the neoliberal suicide programs, including DEI, obese and trans-people in the military, and other such programs. Things needed to get done so the white boys were called back into the military – even those who got canned for not taking the COVID shots. The situation had obviously become critical.

A blackmailing and coercion mechanism was set up using tariffs, and the US-controlled international financial system was mobilized even further than before for sanctions against everyone with foolish aspirations for sovereignty – particularly China.

Then, after a brief visit to Caracas to shore up their rear, the Zionist-Neocons started phase 2 of World War III by attacking Iran. This is where we are now – waiting for phase 3, i.e. China.

TechBros to the rescue?

While everything the United States is doing now was planned a long time ago, the situation has become rather serious. There is much urgency in Tel-Washington. The United States is technically bankrupt and can only finance itself by printing dollars. The economy has been hollowed-out, including arms production. Everybody knows that if you have a limited number of cigarettes, the best strategy is to smoke them really fast before you run out! This is basically the Zionist-Neocon strategy. Hurry up, save the dollar, take over the world – before the United States runs out.

But there may be a rescue plan in the works. The TechBros faction, mentioned in Part 1 of this essay, is on the move – and they mean business! They are lean, mean, and apparently Zionist.

Recently Palantir, the tech company, published a manifesto on how to fix America. Palantir is a CIA/Deep State construct masquerading as a company, like many other Silicon Valley companies.

Their manifesto is intended as a policy paper, mostly on how to undo the damage the EU-Neoliberal suicide programs have done to America. As mentioned earlier, you cannot conduct wars and commit suicide at the same time – and the manifesto is all about that. It’s about waging wars and controlling the slaves.

There is, however, another possibility which involves the feud between the EU-Neoliberal faction and the Zionist-Neocon faction. I pointed out earlier that if the Zionist-Neocon faction wanted a real divorce from the EU-neoliberal faction, it would have to consolidate control over America in a big way.

Perhaps the Palantir manifesto is a part of such a plan. Palantir and many other Deep-State companies, including OpenAI, are obviously working on some kind of a control grid for America – and later the world. These companies generally seem to lean Zionist-Neocon.

Also, the old idea of the American Technate has been put back into circulation. Perhaps we are looking at a structure intended to allow the Zionist-Neocon faction to divorce the neoliberals and put them in a cage with the rest of us. This is just a speculation but all this is a bit suspicious.

So, is the rift between the two factions real or not? It is almost certainly real but not very deep - yet. It has had consequences, but the EU-Neoliberals and the Zionist-Neocons will keep working together for a while. Divided they will be too weak to deal with their sovereigntist enemies in the east. The EU will cooperate and escalate its war on Russia while its ladyboys and boyladies grumble. World War III moves on.

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Many apologies for the long absence and lack of communication. I’ve had some serious health issues which have limited my productivity – and frankly everything else.

Thank you all for staying with me!

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